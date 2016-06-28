(Repeats story that ran late Monday with no changes to text)
By Andrew MacAskill
LONDON, June 27 Britain's government has
scrapped plans to sell stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group this year in the wake of the
Brexit vote, sources said, a decision set to leave a
multi-billion pound hole in the country's public finances.
The Treasury had planned to further reduce its exposure to
the banks it took over during the financial crisis, by raising 9
billion pounds ($11.9 bln) via sales of stock to fund managers
and a discounted offer to the public.
However, the market upheaval and economic uncertainty
triggered by Britons' vote last Thursday to leave the European
Union has forced policymakers to shelve disposal plans until
2017 at the earliest, sources close to the Treasury told
Reuters.
The finance ministry is braced for a prolonged period of
market volatility which it said would make it hard to judge if
any sale would achieve value for taxpayers, according to the
sources.
"It is going to take quite a while for us to understand the
implications for the banks before we could even consider
starting to sell," one of the sources said.
While decisions to put financial asset sales on ice will be
seen as pragmatic by many, the delays have serious consequences
for government coffers.
The political and economic uncertainty also risks delaying
government plans to sell a portfolio of $15.65 billion of loans
held by Bradford & Bingley, a mortgage bank also nationalised
during the financial crisis, one of the sources said. Many of
those loans were buy-to-let mortgages.
For each month the government holds onto the stakes,
taxpayers must shell out about 200 million pounds in additional
interest on the debt used to buy the holdings at the height of
the financial crisis in 2008, according to data from the Office
for Budget Responsibility.
UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's
stakes in the banks, and the Treasury declined to comment.
Lloyds said the timing of any share sale was a matter for
the government and RBS declined to comment.
SHARES
The Treasury currently owns 73 percent of Royal Bank of
Scotland (RBS) and 9 percent of Lloyds.
Shares in both banks have fallen over the past two trading
days by the most since the global financial crisis as Britain's
vote to leave the EU sent shockwaves through financial markets.
The British government has so far only managed to recoup
just over half of the 133 billion pounds it spent rescuing the
banks.
A six-month programme to drip feed Lloyds' shares into the
market is due to expire on June 30 and there are currently no
immediate plans to extend it, the sources said.
British Finance Minister George Osborne had planned to sell
about 2 billion pounds of Lloyds shares to private retail
investors later this year and sell some shares to institutional
investors in a sale aimed at returning the bank to full private
ownership.
He had also planned to sell 5.4 billion pounds' worth of RBS
shares by the end of this year.
($1 = 0.7568 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Susan Fenton)