European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker briefs the media after Britain voted to leave the bloc, in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted on Friday that Britain's decision to leave the EU was not the beginning of the end for the bloc.

Answering that question from a reporter at a packed news conference in the EU executive's Brussels headquarters, Juncker replied simply, "No." That drew applause from EU officials in the room as Juncker left after taking just two questions.

He had begun his news conference by reading out a joint statement issued earlier by the heads of EU institutions.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)