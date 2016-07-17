LONDON, July 17 British recruitment firm Reed
Group said there had been an 8 percent increase in jobs added to
its website in the three weeks since Britons voted to leave the
European Union, the firm's chairman told the Mail on Sunday
newspaper.
Reed, which says more than 7 million people use the site to
find jobs from over 25,000 recruiters every year, had 150,000
more jobs added since the June 23 referendum compared to the
same period last year, the newspaper said. It did not give a
comparative figure.
"The vote hasn't affected things. People are still hiring
and there are lots of opportunities," Chairman James Reed told
the newspaper.
"We've seen consistent growth in areas like technology and
engineering. And we are expecting to see more people coming to
Britain on the back of the change in exchange rates so we are
anticipating more jobs in tourism and hospitality," he said.
There have been expectations that Brexit-induced uncertainty
would hit business and consumer confidence.
British recruiter PageGroup Plc said on Tuesday
that it had seen a slowdown in the run-up to the country's June
23 referendum on leaving the European Union.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Karin Strohecker. Editing by
Jane Merriman)