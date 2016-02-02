A Union Jack flag flutters next to European Union flags ahead of a visit from Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Britain could hold its European Union membership referendum within "a few months" if other EU countries back a series of proposed changes to the bloc which were announced earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister David Cameron said.

"We have only got now potentially a few months before we hold this referendum if we get this agreement, if it goes through and we name the date for that referendum," Cameron said.

Earlier, European Council President Donald Tusk presented proposals for keeping Britain in the EU which are due to be discussed by the bloc's member states later this month.

