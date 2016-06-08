LONDON, June 8 Britain's electoral commission
asked the government on Wednesday to extend the deadline for
voter registration in the EU referendum after the failure of a
government website shortly before a midnight deadline stopped
some people from applying to vote.
"There will be many people who wanted to register to vote
last night and were not able to," the electoral commission said
in a statement.
"The registration deadline is set out in legislation and we
have said to the government this morning they should consider
options for introducing legislation as soon as possible that
would extend the deadline. We would support such a change."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)