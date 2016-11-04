LONDON Nov 4 British new car registrations
increased by around 1 percent year-on-year last month, according
to preliminary data from an industry body, with overall sales
figures appearing to weather any hit from the Brexit vote so
far.
Demand has risen every month this year, except in June,
driven by strong sales from businesses for fleet cars although
some registrations logged after the June 23 referendum will have
resulted from purchasing decisions made beforehand.
However, sales to individual buyers have fallen in every
month since April, suggesting that the run-up to the vote and
the decision to leave the European Union may have hit sentiment
among consumers.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) will
publish full data for October at 0900 GMT.
The SMMT cut its full-year expectations after Brexit but
still predicts sales will hit a new record of 2.68 million units
in 2016, marginally ahead of the 2.63 million sold in 2015.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)