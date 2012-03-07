LONDON, March 7 Britain warned its
European Union partners not to water down rules that will force
banks to build up larger safety cushions or to stop member
states from requiring extra buffers.
The bloc is turning a global accord on bank capital known as
Basel III into EU law but some countries want greater
flexibility, arguing that not all the EU's 8,000 lenders have
the same business model.
Banks would have to hold core capital equivalent to at least
7 percent of their risk-weighted assets by 2019.
"It is vital that we resist any attempts to unpick this
agreement in Europe through the Capital Requirements Directive,"
UK financial services minister Mark Hoban said in a speech
during a visit to Brussels.
He also warned against allowing overly-flexible
interpretations of the directive to allow lenders to scale back
how much capital they must hold to withstand troubled markets.
"It's why we fully support the European Central Bank's
amendments to rectify the problems of double counting of
insurance capital which as currently constructed, render the
capital surcharge irrelevant for some of Europe's largest
banks," Hoban said.
"At the same time, jurisdictions must retain the right to
apply higher levels of regulation to ensure financial stability
in their own markets. This is particularly important for
countries like the UK that are home to large global financial
centres," Hoban added.
Britain is planning legislation to force the retail arms of
banks like Barclays, Lloyds, HSBC and
RBS to hold core capital of 10 percent, well above the
Basel III minimum.
Hoban also attacked what critics say are protectionist EU
plans to only allow investment firms from outside the bloc to
offer their services to European customers if their home rules
are equally strict.
"In a global financial market, where capital is highly
mobile, disproportionate and poor regulation will simply drive
good capital to other destinations outside of Europe to the cost
of European savers, investors and businesses," Hoban said.