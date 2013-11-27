LONDON Nov 27 Britain needs a clearer strategy to prevent new European Union rules from harming the powerhouse of its economy, the City of London financial district, a top adviser to the capital's mayor told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Gerard Lyons, chief economic adviser to London Mayor Boris Johnson, told parliament's Treasury Select Committee that Britain was good tactically in firefighting problems related to the EU, but less good strategically.

Working out an approach to the banking union in the euro zone countries, due to be launched in a year's time, would be critical, Lyons said.

The single banking supervisor for top euro zone lenders will be under the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, and many of the lenders have operations in London, where the Bank of England supervises banks.

Critics in London fear the new supervisor's clout will allow it to dominate policymaking in the wider EU banking sector.

Lyons said the relationship between the Bank of England and the European Central Bank needed clarifying.

"This is a work in motion, shall we say," he said.

Britain has appointed its former top envoy in Brussels, Jon Cunliffe, as deputy governor of the Bank of England, but UK relations with the EU are fractious at times.

Britain is challenging some EU financial rules like the cap on bankers' bonuses in the bloc's top court, a tactic critics say is a sign of failure to shape decision making early on.

Nigel Wicks, chairman of the British Bankers' Association, stressed the need for Britain to promote common banking rules across the EU to avoid rifts that might harm the City of London.

"The prime minister, finance minister and regulators should fall over backwards to give the impression we are here to make it work rather than to throw spanners in the works", Wicks said.

EU membership allows banks authorised in one country to operate across all 28 member states but Britain has promised a referendum on its continued membership of the bloc, raising further uncertainty in the financial sector.

"When it comes down to it, you are either in or you are out ... The great majority of foreign banks in London want us to remain full members of the single market," Wicks said.

Lyons said he was writing a report for London's mayor on EU membership that would conclude it is best for Britain to remain in a reformed bloc, echoing Cameron's position.

But Jim O'Neill, former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said Britain should not be scared of life outside the EU.

"Be bold, be global and don't worry so much," O'Neill said.