LONDON Nov 27 Britain needs a clearer strategy
to prevent new European Union rules from harming the powerhouse
of its economy, the City of London financial district, a top
adviser to the capital's mayor told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Gerard Lyons, chief economic adviser to London Mayor Boris
Johnson, told parliament's Treasury Select Committee that
Britain was good tactically in firefighting problems related to
the EU, but less good strategically.
Working out an approach to the banking union in the euro
zone countries, due to be launched in a year's time, would be
critical, Lyons said.
The single banking supervisor for top euro zone lenders will
be under the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, and many
of the lenders have operations in London, where the Bank of
England supervises banks.
Critics in London fear the new supervisor's clout will allow
it to dominate policymaking in the wider EU banking sector.
Lyons said the relationship between the Bank of England and
the European Central Bank needed clarifying.
"This is a work in motion, shall we say," he said.
Britain has appointed its former top envoy in Brussels, Jon
Cunliffe, as deputy governor of the Bank of England, but UK
relations with the EU are fractious at times.
Britain is challenging some EU financial rules like the cap
on bankers' bonuses in the bloc's top court, a tactic critics
say is a sign of failure to shape decision making early on.
Nigel Wicks, chairman of the British Bankers' Association,
stressed the need for Britain to promote common banking rules
across the EU to avoid rifts that might harm the City of London.
"The prime minister, finance minister and regulators should
fall over backwards to give the impression we are here to make
it work rather than to throw spanners in the works", Wicks said.
EU membership allows banks authorised in one country to
operate across all 28 member states but Britain has promised a
referendum on its continued membership of the bloc, raising
further uncertainty in the financial sector.
"When it comes down to it, you are either in or you are out
... The great majority of foreign banks in London want us to
remain full members of the single market," Wicks said.
Lyons said he was writing a report for London's mayor on EU
membership that would conclude it is best for Britain to remain
in a reformed bloc, echoing Cameron's position.
But Jim O'Neill, former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset
Management, said Britain should not be scared of life outside
the EU.
"Be bold, be global and don't worry so much," O'Neill said.