BRUSSELS, March 21 The European Commission wants
a decision on the relocation of the European Banking Authority
(EBA) from London before the end of Britain's EU divorce talks,
the EU executive vice president said on Tuesday, raising the
possibility of a merger with another EU agency based in
Frankfurt.
The EBA, whose 159 London employees write and coordinate
banking rules across the bloc, needs to be relocated after
Britain voted to quit the EU, because EU agencies are all based
in member states.
"We need to take this decision relatively quickly, and not
wait for the end of the (Brexit) negotiations, because it takes
quite a lot of time of practical preparations for the movement
from London to another place," Valdis Dombrovskis told
reporters, shedding light on the timing of the relocation
process, which some observers had said could happen after
Brexit.
The move could be bundled together with a merger of EBA and
the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA), Dombrovskis said.
EIOPA is based in Frankfurt, meaning that the merged
authority could be relocated in the German city, winning
competition from other EU cities, such as Paris.
Dombrovskis said, however, that decisions on the new EBA
location and the possible merger had not yet been made.
