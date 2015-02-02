LONDON Feb 2 Britain's clout in the European
Union is weakening just when plans for a capital markets union
present a "golden opportunity" for London's financial sector, UK
lawmakers said on Monday.
Efforts by Europe to strengthen banking rules to avoid a
repeat of the 2007-09 financial crisis are "admirable", a report
from the EU economic affairs committee of parliament's upper
House of Lords said.
But it criticised the costing of the impact of the new laws
and noted other flaws, saying Britain needed to retain direct
involvement in decisions that affect one of its most important
economic sectors.
The EU is planning a capital markets union to boost scope
for companies to raise funds. London is the bloc's biggest
securities market.
Supporters of EU membership fear that Prime Minister David
Cameron's promise of a referendum on the issue if he wins a May
general election is eroding Britain's influence. Opponents say
membership has led to excessive immigration and bureaucracy.
"We urge the government to do all it can to restore the
influence the UK once had in Brussels, and to keep our place at
the front and centre of the debate," the report said. "The City
of London is a prized asset not only for the UK but for the EU
as a whole. Yet the UK, for all its expertise, risks being
side-lined."
Mark Boleat, policy chairman at the City of London, the
municipal authority for London's "square mile" financial
district, said Britain should be playing a "full and active"
part in shaping EU rules.
"The capital markets union presents a golden opportunity for
the UK ... It is therefore imperative that the government
ensures that the UK is at the front and centre of the debate,"
the report said.
The report also said that EU securities, banking and
insurance watchdogs lack authority, funding, and independence
from the European Commission to do their job properly.
"The powers and authority of these agencies need to be
enhanced," it said, a view that could raise hackles in a Britain
leery of seeing any more national power migrating to Brussels.
The Bank of England said last week that no institutional
changes were needed to implement a capital markets union.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)