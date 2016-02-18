BRUSSELS Feb 18 A settlement between Britain
and the European Union aimed at securing London's future as a
financial centre could end up having the opposite effect and
eroding the influence of the City of London over the long term,
regulators and analysts say.
EU leaders meet on Thursday and Friday to try to reach a
deal aimed at persuading Britons to stay in the bloc when they
vote in a referendum on EU membership, most likely in June.
There is still disagreement over the safeguards sought by
Britain to stop the euro zone from imposing rules on London, the
EU's biggest financial centre, the latest draft text showed.
Regulators, lawmakers and analysts say the settlement in
drafts seen so far cements a notion of different rules for
countries inside and outside the euro zone.
On the surface, this might seem to be to London's advantage.
But, regulators and analysts say, such a settlement may,
over time, shift the centre of gravity of the single market for
financial services to the euro zone, leaving Britain less able
to set or influence market regulation in the wider EU.
Negotiations have focused on ways of allowing Britain to
tailor EU banking rules, with France and Germany worried that
Britain could introduce rules to favour its cross-border banks,
such as HSBC and Barclays, that compete with euro zone lenders.
But regulators say this discussion has overlooked a
potentially far more important consequence - the impact of
giving the European Central Bank similar latitude to tailor
rules for euro zone lenders.
This, they say, will have a far greater impact. It could
over time turn the euro zone into the de facto single capital
market.
Indeed, the latest version of the settlement has scaled back
the leeway for Britain to tailor EU rules.
At the same time, the role of the ECB as the group
supervisor of big lenders like SocGen, Deutsche Bank and BNP
Paribas, has been reinforced.
"The UK settlement is a two-way adjustment, not a one-sided
one," said Sharon Bowles, former chair of the European
Parliament's economic affairs committee.
"The previous version was highly ambiguous and anyone who
thought it meant big opt outs for the UK was barking up the
wrong tree," she said.
Further changes could be made in the final text of any
overall deal.
POWER PLAY
The main disagreement to be resolved by EU leaders is over a
section that says it would be up to national regulators outside
the euro zone to supervise and close down failing banks and
other market players such as clearing houses.
The latest version insists this would be subject to "the
requirements of group and consolidated supervision", meaning a
role for the ECB. Also "relevant EU bodies", which would include
the ECB, could intervene if financial stability is threatened.
"There is serious power play in these new words in the
text," said Graham Bishop, who has advised EU institutions on
financial regulation.
"It gives wriggle room to allow the ECB to have the ability
to operate in the interests of financial stability," said
Richard Reid, a senior research fellow in regulation at Dundee
University's Business School.
Andrew Tyrie, chairman of the influential Treasury Select
Committee in Britain's parliament, has already asked what the UK
stands to gain from the new settlement.
(editing by Janet McBride)