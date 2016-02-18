BRUSSELS Feb 18 The extent to which British
regulators can write their own banking rules remains a stumbling
block ahead of a summit of European Union leaders on Thursday
that will try to thrash out a deal to keep Britain in the bloc.
The latest draft seen by Reuters of Britain's "new
settlement" with the EU shows disagreement over the conditions
for granting leeway to national regulators whose currencies are
outside the euro zone.
Where negotiators had hoped to settle issues of economic
governance before the summit, the final draft leaves a key
section on financial regulation in square brackets, indicating
it will be thrashed out at the top political level.
Britain plans to hold a referendum, probably in June, on
whether to stay a member of the EU and the draft, which maps out
a new deal with the EU, is aimed at persuading Britons to stay
in the 28-country bloc.
The draft says regulators outside the euro zone, such as the
Bank of England in London, are responsible for supervision of
their own banks and markets when it comes to preserving
financial stability.
But this is subject to two conditions which lawmakers in
Britain have said negates the freedom being offered.
The latest draft still says that a regulator such as the BoE
must take into account the "requirements of group supervision" -
a reference to the European Central Bank, which is the group
supervisor for the euro zone's top lenders which have operations
in London.
Secondly, "this is without prejudice to the development of
the single rulebook" and to "the existing powers of the Union
institutions and relevant Union bodies to take action that is
necessary to respond to threats to financial stability," the
draft text says.
The ECB would be included in a list of relevant union
bodies, adding to concerns over the scope for the BoE to
regulate its own markets.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)