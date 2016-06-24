* New UK finance trade terms to take at least 2 years
* Losing "passport" for banks will mean job losses - Boleat
* No free movement of people, no passport - EU lawmakers
* Frankfurt financial centre set to gain from Brexit
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 24 For years, Britain battled
Brussels to protect the City of London financial disrict from
heavy European Union regulation.
After voting to leave the EU, Europe's biggest financial
centre is now free to do as it choses, but the cost is high: it
faces losing access to the world's biggest trading bloc unless
it continues to apply EU rules.
Britain's markets watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority,
told financial firms on Friday to continue preparing for EU
rules that have yet to be finalised in a sign that Brussels will
still loom large over the City for years to come.
The City of London's policy chief Mark Boleat dismissed talk
that a "bonfire" of EU rules was on the cards.
"There is little enthusiasm in the City to have a bonfire of
regulation. Financial regulation is not going to change," Boleat
told Reuters.
The focus should be on the government negotiating continued
access to the bloc's single market, without which banks would be
forced to shift operations to the euro zone, Boleat said.
Banks authorised in Britain have an EU "passport" to operate
across the single market, but it could be two years or more
before they know if they will continue to have a passport under
the new trading terms that will be negotiated.
"In terms of job losses, it's access to the single market
that is vital. If there is no access secured, there will be job
losses," Boleat told Reuters.
"For some institutions, building up another base in Europe
is crucial and they might need to do something now. Certainly by
the autumn we will see decisions being taken," Boleat said.
Britain will have to negotiate trade terms for many
industrial sectors and not just finance, meaning there could be
horse-trading for months if not years, lawyers said.
Even within finance, UK lenders, foreign banks, markets and
asset managers will have different priorities, said Etay Katz, a
financial lawyer at Allen & Overy.
FREE MOVEMENT NON-NEGOTIABLE?
Backers of Brexit have promised curbs on immigration but
respecting the freedom of EU citizens to come to Britain may be
hard to avoid even when the country is outside the bloc.
"There won't be freedom for capital movement for the City
without the freedom for people to move inside the common market.
Perhaps it will take some time for everyone in the UK to
understand this," said Sven Giegold, a German Green Party member
of the European Parliament.
Britain will also have to show that its financial rules are
"equivalent" to those in the EU to have access to its market,
effectively copying and pasting the bloc's rules into national
law, like Switzerland and Norway does.
"The more access to the internal market the UK wants, the
more they will need to follow the rules decided by others,"
added Gunnar Hoekmark, a centre-right Swedish member of the
European Parliament.
He is worried that with the exit of Britain, a liberal
market economy, financial rules in the EU will become less
market friendly, and Britain would still be forced to apply
them.
The regulatory landscape will also evolve after Brexit.
The bloc's banking regulator, the European Banking
Authority, will have to leave its London base, with Frankfurt,
home to the European Central Bank, the probable destination,
making it an even more powerful influence on EU rules.
"London will remain a strong centre but the doors in
Frankfurt are open and Frankfurt will gain through this vote,"
Giegold said.
The ECB is keen for the huge swathes of euro-denominated
securities clearing in London to shift to the euro zone.
"One of the most concrete things is that euro clearing will
not take place in London," Hoekmark said.
Brexit fallout is also likely to see the bloc's financial
services commissioner, Jonathan Hill, step aside given that he
is British.
"It's very hard for him to take a central role in driving
policy," said Damian Carolan, a financial lawyer at Allen &
Overy.
Hill's core project is to set up a capital markets union to
raise more funds from markets, but given that Britain, the EU's
main financial market is now leaving the bloc, the CMU may
suffer a setback, lawyers said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Richard Balmforth)