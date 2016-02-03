LONDON Feb 3 Banks cannot assume that
regulation would be stripped back if Britain were to leave the
European Union, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey
said on Wednesday.
Critics of the EU have said that leaving the bloc would mean
Britain could determine its own financial rules and not be
burdened with the bloc's regulation.
But Bailey told parliament's Treasury Select Committee that
it would be "disastrous" to return to the light-touch bank
capital regulation in place before the 2007-09 financial crisis,
which left the public having to bail out lenders.
He threw cold water on claims that leaving the EU would mean
a "bonfire of red tape", saying Britain would have to have rules
that were as strict as the countries it traded with.
"You wouldn't immediately assume there is a sort of golden
world out there where it's all different," Bailey said, noting
the United States' extensive regulatory framework.
Tracey McDermott, acting chief executive of the Financial
Conduct Authority, told the committee, that being outside the EU
would allow her to make slight changes, but that bank conduct
regulation would remain much the same.
