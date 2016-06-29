PARIS, June 29 French carmaker Renault is considering UK price increases to counter the pound's slump since Britain voted to leave the European Union, two company sources told Reuters on Wednesday after a briefing by senior management.

Renault will likely be forced to raise UK prices to the detriment of sales, while stopping short of withdrawal from the market, Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos warned during an internal presentation this week, according to both sources.

A Renault spokeswoman declined to comment. The company last year delivered almost 130,000 cars or 8 percent of its European sales total in Britain, its 7th biggest market.

