PARIS, June 29 French carmaker Renault
is considering UK price increases to counter the pound's slump
since Britain voted to leave the European Union, two company
sources told Reuters on Wednesday after a briefing by senior
management.
Renault will likely be forced to raise UK prices to the
detriment of sales, while stopping short of withdrawal from the
market, Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos warned during an
internal presentation this week, according to both sources.
A Renault spokeswoman declined to comment. The company last
year delivered almost 130,000 cars or 8 percent of its European
sales total in Britain, its 7th biggest market.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Brian Love)