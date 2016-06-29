(Adds background, detail)
PARIS, June 29 French carmaker Renault
is considering UK price rises to counter the pound's slump since
Britain voted to leave the European Union, two company sources
told Reuters on Wednesday after a briefing by senior management.
Renault will likely be forced to raise UK prices to the
detriment of sales while stopping short of withdrawal from the
market, Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos warned during an
internal presentation this week, according to both sources.
A Renault spokeswoman declined to comment. The company last
year delivered almost 130,000 cars or 8 percent of its European
sales total in Britain, its 7th biggest market.
Domestic rival PSA Group indicated within hours of
the referendum result that it was likely to raise sterling
prices.
The French carmakers are among the auto stocks worst hit by
the Brexit vote, partly because they have significant UK sales
but no local production.
That makes it harder to cover euro-denominated costs with
sales in pounds and means both companies are likely to lose
ground in a market now expected to shrink about 10 percent in
the second half of 2016.
Peugeot shares are down 21.8 percent and Renault down 16.3
percent since Friday's result, compared with a 12.5 percent
decline for the Stoxx 600 Europe Autos & Parts index.
The pound gained about 0.4 percent against the dollar on
Wednesday as market volatility eased, remaining close to the
31-year low struck two days earlier.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Brian Love and Keith Weir)