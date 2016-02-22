ROME Feb 22 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that should British citizens renounce their membership to the European Union in a referendum later this year, it will be worse for them than for those living in the trading bloc.

"I hope Britain remains inside the EU, but if it leaves, the consequences will be worse for British citizens than for European ones," Renzi said during a news conference with the foreign media.

"If Great Britain leaves, the main problem will be for the UK, its businesses and its citizens." (Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)