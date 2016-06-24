* M&S, Next, Sports Direct see record intra-day falls
* Supermarkets also hammered
* Hurt by sterling weakness, prospect of economic slowdown
By James Davey
LONDON, June 24 Shares in British retailers were
hammered on Friday as the country's decision to quit the
European Union hit sterling and raised the prospect of another
recession.
Some of Britain's best-known retailers, including Marks &
Spencer, Next, Debenhams and Sports
Direct, endured record intra-day falls as the cost of
Britain's retreat from Europe was priced in.
Supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's and
Morrisons suffered double-digit percentage falls.
Analysts highlighted the double whammy of likely weakened UK
consumer sentiment and the sourcing pressures of a devaluing
pound after sterling collapsed to its lowest level versus the
U.S. dollar since 1985.
"It is highly likely there will be a slowdown in (economic)
growth, even if only short term, which does impact consumer
spending power," said analysts at Verdict, the retail
researcher. Credit Suisse now expects Britain's GDP to fall 1
percent in 2017.
Analysts said spending on big ticket items could be deferred
and the housing market would likely slow as people are put off
moving.
With the majority of British retailers' non-domestic
purchasing done in U.S. dollars, a weaker pound has a major
impact on their buying costs.
Jefferies' analysts pointed out that a 1 percent cut in
like-for-like sales has a 1 to 10 percent impact on UK non-food
companies' earnings estimates, while any 10 percent hit to the
sterling/dollar exchange rate has, in most cases, a 10 to 20
percent impact on earnings.
Shares in Sports Direct plunged up to 43 percent before
recovering to be down 15 percent by 1457 GMT.
It highlighted the material changes to the pound/dollar
exchange rate and the lack of transparency of those rates in the
short to medium term.
"These factors are likely to impact purchases for which the
company is currently not hedged for the full-year 2017 period
and beyond," it cautioned.
Shares in M&S plunged up to 30 percent, but recovered to be
down 10 percent.
"We will be monitoring and assessing the impact on our
business as the situation evolves," said a spokeswoman.
Though a weak pound makes British goods cheaper abroad,
helping British retailers with international operations, the
Brexit vote will also raise questions about unfettered access to
the EU market.
Speaking on Thursday, before the Brexit vote result, Tesco
CEO Dave Lewis said a run on sterling would have an impact on
the price of sourcing some categories.
"It's something that's going to affect the industry and not
Tesco disproportionately," he said.
Some analysts said Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, and
Morrisons could actually benefit from a rise in food inflation
if they are able to pass on the higher cost of goods to
consumers.
The vote for Brexit could also have an immediate impact on
merger and acquisition activity in the sector.
South Africa's Steinhoff said on Friday British
single price retailer Poundland had rejected its
takeover proposal. Given the impact of the referendum vote
Steinhoff said it was now "considering its position."
(Editing by Adrian Croft)