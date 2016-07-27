LONDON, July 27 British property website Rightmove said there was a year-on-year drop in the number of property transactions in the three months before a June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union partly due to the uncertainty of the vote.

The site, which posted a 21 percent rise in operating profit to 81 million pounds ($106 million) in the first half of 2016, also said that some buyers rushed to buy homes before a property tax rise introduced in April, reducing demand thereafter.

"(Transactions) were lower year-on-year in the second quarter as a consequence of buyers having brought forward purchases in the first quarter to avoid additional Stamp Duty liabilities and due to the increased economic uncertainty in the lead up to the EU referendum," the firm said. ($1 = 0.7613 pounds) ($1 = 0.7611 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Sarah Young)