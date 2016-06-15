LONDON, June 15 The chief executive of Britain's
Rolls-Royce has written to its UK staff to tell them the
engineering company is better off in the EU, warning that Brexit
could result in some decisions being put on hold.
"We have taken the public position that as a company
Rolls-Royce believes our customers, suppliers and employees
benefit from the UK's membership of the European Union and that
it is in the company's interests to remain a member," CEO Warren
East said in the letter to the 23,000 staff employed in Britain.
If Britain votes to leave the EU on June 23, Rolls-Royce
could put decisions like whether to invest in a new aero-engine
testing facility at its Derby plant on hold, East told the BBC
in an interview on Wednesday.
"We're making investment decisions all the time about where
to place different parts of our operation," he said.
"Uncertainty created by Brexit puts a lot of those decisions
on hold and that pause is something that our U.S. competitors
don't have to cope with."
Rolls-Royce, one of Britain's best known engineering
companies which makes engines for aeroplanes, ships and
industrial use, is in the middle of a turnaround plan after a
series of profit downgrades over the last two years.
In the letter, East also said that whatever the outcome,
Rolls-Royce would remain committed to the UK.
