LONDON, July 13 Amber Rudd, a former British
energy minister, was appointed as interior minister on
Wednesday, a role which will make her a key player in the
country's approach to immigration under new Prime Minister
Theresa May.
Rudd, who succeeds May in charge of the Home Office, became
a lawmaker in 2010 and served as parliamentary private secretary
to former finance minister George Osborne from 2012 to 2013
before joining the department for energy and climate change
where she was promoted to minister in 2015.
She was a high-profile campaigner for the losing "Remain"
camp in last month's European Union membership referendum.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by William Schomberg;
editing by Stephen Addison)