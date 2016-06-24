MOSCOW, June 24 Britain's vote in favour of leaving the European Union has increased volatility on commodity markets, which concerns Russia, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Friday.

Medvedev said the results of the vote were important not only for Britain itself, but would also impact the global economy and the EU. Russia needs to analyse all consequences of Brexit and take actions in the interests of its economy, Medvedev said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)