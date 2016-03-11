LONDON, March 11 Russia scolded Britain on
Friday for saying that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin dreamed of
weakening the West with a British exit from the European Union.
British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said last week that
the only country wanting Britain to the leave the EU was Russia
and Prime Minister David Cameron has said what he termed Putin's
aggression makes this no time to drop out of the EU.
"Russia is being dragged into the domestic debate on
Brexit," the Russian embassy in London said in a statement. "Why
is the wicked Russia thesis used to explain a Government
policy?"
"We'd like the British people to know that those
pronouncements have nothing to do with Russia's policy," the
embassy said. "As a matter of fact, our Government doesn't have
an opinion on Britain's place in the EU."
Putin has made no public remarks about Britain's June EU
referendum, though U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese
President Xi Jinping have indicated they support Britain's
membership of the world's biggest trading bloc.
