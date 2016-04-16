BRATISLAVA, April 16 A vote to leave the
European Union in the British referendum would weaken the
bloc's efforts to maintain a determined front against Russian
aggression, Britain's Europe minister said on Saturday.
NATO remained the main player in European security, David
Lidington told the Globsec security conference in Bratislava,
but the EU could play a strong role in responding to Russian
challenges in the field of energy, use of information and cyber
capabilities.
The "In" camp holds a one-point lead ahead of Britain's June
23 referendum on whether it should remain in the 28-member bloc,
according to an online opinion poll by YouGov released on
Friday.
"In terms of maintaining a determined front in the face of
Russian aggression - that would be weakened," Lidington said
referring to the impact of a possible decision to leave.
"Europe's foreign policy and security capacity would be
weakened because you'd be taking out one of its biggest
diplomatic and military players," he said.
Lidington said that, apart from the conventional military
threat, Russia posed challenges to European security in its use
of energy resources, how it used information to reach its goals
and its cyber capability.
"Those are things that the EU, and not simply NATO, needs to
be equipped to respond to," he said.
Estonia has accused Russia of cyber-attacks in the past and
the EU set up an information unit last year to counter what it
says is deliberate misinformation coordinated by the Kremlin
over Moscow's role in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe.
Russia has also repeatedly cut off gas supplies to Ukraine,
with an impact on supplies to Europe, and has been seeking to
build a new pipeline, Nord Stream-2, directly to Germany, which
would bypass Ukraine, currently the transit route for roughly
half of the gas Russia supplies to the EU.
Many EU governments say this increases dependency on
Russia's Gazprom, which already supplies around one third of EU
gas.
(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova; Edioting by Richard
Balmforth)