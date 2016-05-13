* Ryanair CEO says would certainly move investment out of UK
DUBLIN, May 13 Ryanair would withdraw
some investment if Britain opts to leave the EU and air fares
could fall in the short term due to the "extreme volatility"
such a vote would generate, chief executive Michael O'Leary said
on Friday.
The Irish low-cost airline, Europe's largest by passenger
numbers, flies 40 million of its 100 million-plus passengers a
year to and from the United Kingdom and has its largest hub at
London's Stansted Airport.
It was the liberalisation of Europe's skies two decades ago
that allowed airlines to fly unrestricted between countries and
which helped low-cost airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet
to grow rapidly.
O'Leary is one of the most vocal business leaders urging
voters to back continued European Union membership in a June 23
referendum.
"After 9/11, after every crisis Ryanair is selling cheaper
fares, we keep people flying. So the fact is it would have a
downward effect on our pricing for six to 12 months, but we will
keep people flying," O'Leary told reporters.
"The longer-term effect though is we will invest less in the
UK, we will certainly switch some of our existing UK investment
into other European counties because we want to continue to
invest in the European Union and it will be bad for air travel
and British tourism."
James Stamp, UK head of transport at KPMG, said one of the
concerns over a potential Brexit was that it could put people
off investing in bases and airlines in the UK while the UK
renegotiates trade and traffic agreements.
In addition, EU laws on free movement of labour give
low-cost airlines greater flexibility in moving around staff and
aircraft.
"However, change brings opportunity and low cost airlines
have always been able to capitalise on that," Stamp added.
For example, O'Leary said a Brexit may put some downward
pressure on aircraft prices and there is always an opportunity
for Ryanair to stock up in such a downturn, though its current
supply of Boeing planes covers it to 2023.
TICKET PRICES
Rival airline boss Carolyn McCall of Britain's easyJet has
also backed EU membership, saying it helps keep fares down.
"Consumers have benefited greatly from deregulation and from
lower prices and from a massive expansion of routes," McCall
said earlier this week after easyJet reported results.
British air fares could rise sharply in the longer term if a
vote to leave threatened Britain's access to EU air services
agreements, O'Leary said.
However, he said the "Remain" campaign should be cautious
about "apocalyptic scenarios". While extraordinary volatility
would undoubtedly follow for six to 12 months after a Brexit,
fundamental economics would then take over and sterling would
recover, O'Leary said.
Ryanair is spending around 25,000 euros ($28,500) on
advertisements calling on its customers to vote to stay in the
EU, he said, and would step up that marketing drive closer to
the referendum date.
"Most of the contribution being made by Ryanair is through
our email, our customer base, advocating a remain vote because
we fundamentally believe it's in the UK's best interests to
remain in Europe," O'Leary said.
"Will Ryanair have any effect? I think not really. Around
the margins, we may."
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
