DUBLIN Jan 24 Ryanair fears that
Britain's plans for withdrawal from the European Union could
result in the loss of access to the EU's Open Skies deregulated
aviation market in as little as two years, Chief Executive
Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.
The flexibility afforded by the Open Skies policy
introduced in 1997 has been key to Ryanair's growth into
Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers. A third of
Ryanair's 120 million passengers fly from UK airports.
"We worry that the price of remaining in Open Skies will be
the UK accepting freedom of movement of people ... I think that
may be unlikely, in which case we may be heading for a very hard
Brexit," O'Leary told journalists in Dublin.
"I don't think it is possible to get interim arrangements
through 27 European parliaments in a two-year period, so the
British will fall off a cliff in two years' time."
O'Leary said that Ryanair will continue to move capacity to
other parts of Europe but warned that uncertainty around Brexit
could affect demand across the continent.
"There will be slower UK growth but also slower European
growth," he said, adding that a so-called hard Brexit would be
"a catastrophe for the UK economy but also for neighbouring
economies".
