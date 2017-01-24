DUBLIN Jan 24 Ryanair fears Britain
could lose access to the European Union's 'Open Skies'
deregulated aviation market in as little as two year's time when
it is due to leave the bloc, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary
said on Tuesday.
"We worry that the price of remaining in Open Skies will be
UK accepting freedom of movement of people ... I think that may
be unlikely in which case we may be heading for a very hard
Brexit," O'Leary told journalists in Dublin.
"I don't think it is possible to get interim arrangements
through 27 European parliaments in a two year period, so the
British will fall off a cliff in two years time," he said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)