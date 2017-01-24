DUBLIN Jan 24 Ryanair fears Britain could lose access to the European Union's 'Open Skies' deregulated aviation market in as little as two year's time when it is due to leave the bloc, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

"We worry that the price of remaining in Open Skies will be UK accepting freedom of movement of people ... I think that may be unlikely in which case we may be heading for a very hard Brexit," O'Leary told journalists in Dublin.

"I don't think it is possible to get interim arrangements through 27 European parliaments in a two year period, so the British will fall off a cliff in two years time," he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)