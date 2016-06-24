JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South African banks and
financial institutions can withstand shocks after Britons voted
in favour of quitting the European Union, President Jacob Zuma
said on Friday.
Zuma said the Treasury and the central bank were in talks
with financial institutions on the possible implications of the
Brexit vote on Africa's most industrialised country.
"Our banks and financial institutions are well positioned to
withstand financial shocks to the system as demonstrated in
previous episodes including the 2008/09 global financial
crisis," Zuma said in a statement issued by the presidency.
"We are therefore confident that our financial system
including the banks and the regulatory framework are extremely
resilient and reliable."
The vote sent the rand tumbling more than 8 percent
before paring some of its losses, while government bonds and
stocks were also plunged into a tailspin.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)