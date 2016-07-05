* Sainsbury's publishes prospectus for Home Retail deal
* Hopes to complete deal in September
* CEO says danger UK talking itself into recession
By James Davey
LONDON, July 5 Sainsbury's boss said he
remained convinced of the rationale for the supermarket's
proposed purchase of Argos-owner Home Retail despite
increased economic uncertainty after Britain's UK's vote to quit
the EU.
Chief Executive Mike Coupe also flagged a risk that talk of
a recession after the vote to leave the 28-member European Union
could prove self-fulfilling.
"There is a danger that we'll talk ourselves into it," he
told reporters on Tuesday after Sainsbury's published a 188-page
prospectus for the 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) Home Retail
acquisition.
"Clearly the economic conditions have changed (post
referendum) and we have to recognise that in the documentation,"
he said.
Some analysts have said that by becoming Britain's biggest
non-food retailer Sainsbury's will be more exposed to
discretionary consumer spending which could be dented by the
current economic and political uncertainty.
But Coupe warned against paying too much attention to
initial post-Brexit surveys which have indicated a dip in
consumer confidence.
"To predict the future off 10 days' worth of data I think is
impossible," he said.
Sainsbury's hopes to complete the Home Retail deal in
September. However, it is currently being considered by the
competition regulator, which said in May it would decide by July
25 whether to launch a full investigation.
"We remain absolutely convinced by the strategic rationale
of the deal and we think it will strengthen our business," said
Coupe.
"We believe that we can still deliver against the synergies
and the execution that we've outlined in the document,
regardless of what economic conditions prevail."
The cash and shares deal was agreed in April and at the time
was worth about 1.4 billion pounds. However, Sainsbury's shares
have fallen 19 percent over the last three months, reducing the
deal's value.
The prospectus lays out Sainsbury's plans to open more Argos
concessions and more 'click & collect' sites, creating a net
1,000 or more retail roles. However, it to reduce corporate and
support roles where there is duplication.
The prospectus cautioned about the potential post-Brexit
risks to the U.K. economy and Sainsbury's markets.
Finance chief John Rogers said this was standard practice.
"It's sensible to include a risk that captures the
volatility of the economic environment... We've called Brexit
out specifically because that's something that's very current in
the economic backdrop," he said.
Rogers said it was too early to say how the pound's
depreciation against the U.S. dollar would affect the merged
business but noted that Argos is hedged forward for a year,
giving it protection.
($1 = 0.7666 pounds)
