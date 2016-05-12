LONDON May 12 London's status as a global
financial centre would probably be affected to some extent if
Britain votes to leave the European Union in next month's
referendum, French finance minister Michel Sapin said on
Thursday.
"The City (of London) is a considerable financial force and
I don't think that (Brexit) would transform all the elements
that constitute its strength," Sapin said through a translator
during a visit to London.
"But I don't think that it would be without effects which
would have to be seen."
Some French banks had told him Brexit would have
consequences for them and that some of their activities based in
London might not carry on as they were, he said.
(Reporting by William Schomberg Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing
by Louise Ireland)