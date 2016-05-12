LONDON May 12 London's status as a global financial centre would probably be affected to some extent if Britain votes to leave the European Union in next month's referendum, French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday.

"The City (of London) is a considerable financial force and I don't think that (Brexit) would transform all the elements that constitute its strength," Sapin said through a translator during a visit to London.

"But I don't think that it would be without effects which would have to be seen."

Some French banks had told him Brexit would have consequences for them and that some of their activities based in London might not carry on as they were, he said. (Reporting by William Schomberg Writing by Andy Bruce; Editing by Louise Ireland)