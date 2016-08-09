* UK commercial property suffers ahead of Brexit vote
* Underlying profit rises 11.5 percent, helped by China
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Aug 9 Estate agent Savills said
profits at its British commercial property business more than
halved in the first six months of the year, hit by uncertainty
before the EU referendum that has made it harder to predict the
full-year performance.
Savills, which makes around 40 percent of its revenue in
Britain, said it had seen a "significant fall" in transaction
volumes ahead of the vote, pushing underlying profits for the UK
Commercial business down 54 percent in the first half.
Commercial property was one of the first areas affected by
the June 23 referendum, with investors pulling cash out of funds
and forcing many to be suspended -- at one point freezing more
than 18 billion pounds ($23.4 billion) in the system.
In the residential sector, leading agents such as Foxtons
, Countrywide and Rightmove have also
reported a fall in transactions as the uncertainty sparked by
the historic vote hit a previously booming industry.
Savills said it was maintaining its full-year expectations
but Chief Financial Officer Simon Shaw said the range of
possibilities had widened.
"We really just don't know which direction various
sub-sectors of the market are going to take in terms of
volumes," he told Reuters. "The high is higher, and the low is
lower."
SIGNS OF STABILISATION
Industry surveys had indicated that interest in commercial
property was waning in the run up to the vote, with the Royal
Institution of Chartered Surveyors reporting the largest drop in
investment demand on record in the second quarter of the year.
Savills said that had been sparked by many of the larger
sovereign wealth and private equity firms sitting on the
sidelines in central London, allowing wealthy individuals to get
good deals in commercial property.
Since then the market had stabilised, it said.
"Now, we're back to a more normal market where we've got all
the big players back," Chief Executive Jeremy Helsby told
Reuters.
"Assuming that we start to see volumes picking up, which we
are seeing at the moment, I would expect the second-half
performance to be better than the first half," he said.
In the British residential market, transaction fee income
rose 10 percent in the period but Helsby said the immediate
signs were that transactions would be slightly down in London in
the weeks since Britain voted to leave the European Union.
"I can't give you the stats yet but it would have been
quieter than last year," he said.
Underlying profit at the firm -- which operates in Britain,
Asia, continental Europe and the United States -- rose 11.5
percent to 42.8 million pounds in the six months, with other
markets compensating for falling revenue in Britain.
Savills was boosted by strong residential growth across its
regions and many commercial markets including in China where
revenue rose 70 percent. Shares in the firm were up 1 percent to
692 pence at 1010 GMT.
($1 = 0.7707 pounds)
