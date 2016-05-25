(Adds details, comments from IG)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON May 25 Leading retail foreign exchange
broker Saxo Bank said on Wednesday there was a "high
probability" it would raise the amount customers have to deposit
with them to account for increased risks around the Brexit vote.
In an email sent to clients, the bank said the vote --
scheduled for June 23 and which will decide whether Britain
stays in the European Union or not -- has the potential for
creating sharp movements, including huge price gaps in currency
pairs and periods when liquidity will be in short supply in the
market.
"Clients have been advised that should there be increased
market volatility and liquidity concerns leading up to, during
and shortly after the vote, there is a high probability of
margin requirement increases, as well as restricted availability
of certain trade and order types," said Claus Nielsen, head of
markets at Saxo Bank.
The warning comes after a sudden lifting of a cap on the
Swiss franc rate against the euro in January 2015 by the Swiss
National Bank saw trading seize up, prices evaporate and the
currency's value balloon by 40 percent in minutes, leaving a
trail of losses and bankruptcies in the retail trading segment.
Sterling has seen volatile moves in the previous few months
and chances are the price swings will pick up further, leaving
retail traders who often run highly leveraged positions on
trading platforms, rather vulnerable.
The pound shed 11 percent on a trade-weighted basis
between mid-November and early April, when it hit a 2-1/2-year
low. It has recovered around half of that in the past few days
as some polls have suggesting Britain will stay in the European
Union and as investors price out chances of a rate cut that some
were factoring in if Britain opted to leave the union.
STEADY GROWTH
Previously viewed as a sideshow to the wholesale trading
between banks and big investment and pension funds that forms
the core of the $5 trillion a day global currency market, the
retail sector has grown steadily in size and importance.
According to the Bank for International Settlements, retail
foreign exchange trading has grown quickly in the past decade
and account for nearly 4 percent of daily spot turnover. The
largest retail volumes are seen in Japan, with tougher
regulatory norms slowing growth in the United States and Europe.
IG, another leading retail currency broker was also
reviewing risk management practices before the vote and could
tighten margin requirements.
"Given the potential for heightened market volatility as a
result of the EU referendum, we will be undertaking a programme
of increased margin requirements across a selection of markets
to provide additional protection for clients," an IG spokesman
told Reuters.
