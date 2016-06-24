LONDON, June 24 Leading retail foreign exchange
broker Saxo Bank said on Friday it was content with the amounts
customers have to deposit with them to trade as Britain voted to
leave the European Union.
Earlier this month Copenhagen-based Saxo told clients to set
aside 7 percent of their leveraged pound accounts compared with
2 percent previously.
Claus Nielsen, Head of Markets at Saxo Bank, said it had
been the right decision to raise margin requirements before the
vote. "We are content with the current margins and continue to
monitor volatility closely," he said.
Saxo Bank, whose rivals include FXCM Inc
Interactive Brokers Group Inc and Monex Group,
is among the global top 10 in retail forex trading.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)