BERLIN, July 1 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble wants to deepen cooperation between the 27 remaining
European Union countries after Britain quits with measures that
include a joint asylum policy, the newsmagazine Der Spiegel
reported on Friday.
Without citing its sources, the German weekly said Schaeuble
wanted to put the finishing touches to the European Single
Market and the unhindered movement of capital across borders.
Schaeuble also wants to have an EU-wide standard insolvency
law for companies, get countries to agree on how they can
achieve better growth rates, and ensure that the bloc's external
borders are better protected, the magazine said.
If not all of the 27 countries that will remain after Brexit
agree on these initiatives, Schaeuble wants the countries that
are prepared to commit to them to join forces but he is against
any steps towards further integration of the euro zone at the
moment, the magazine said.
A survey conducted by TNS Forschung for Der Spiegel found a
majority of Germans against a beefed-up EU, with 64 percent
wanting more tasks to be in the remit of nation states compared
with 27 percent who want Brussels to take on more tasks.
The poll of 1,014 people conducted on June 28-29 found that
German support for the EU had increased since Britons voted last
week by a margin of 52 to 48 percent to quit the bloc.
While 87 percent want Germany to remain in the EU, 10
percent want their country to quit, it found. That compared with
83 percent and 13 percent respectively at the start of June.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)