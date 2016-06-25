BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Saturday Scotland was part of the United Kingdom and declined to "speculate further" after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for talks with the European Union to keep Scotland in the bloc.

"Scotland is part of the UK," a Commission spokeswoman told Reuters. "Constitutional arrangements apply. We will not speculate further."

Sturgeon said Scotland would prepare for a possible fresh independence vote after Britain voted to leave the 28-nation EU on Friday. Scots voted heavily in favour of staying in.

