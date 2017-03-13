Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May chided Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon for demanding an independence referendum on Monday, saying the Scottish National Party (SNP) had "tunnel vision" on breaking away from the United Kingdom.
"The tunnel vision that SNP has shown today is deeply regrettable," May said. "Instead of playing politics with the future of our country, the Scottish government should focus on delivering good government and public services for the people of Scotland. Politics is not a game."
(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.