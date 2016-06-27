BERLIN, June 27 It is up to Britain whether
there should be a second Scottish independence referendum after
Britain voted to leave the European Union, a German government
spokesman said on Monday.
"On Scotland, this is an internal British matter which needs
to be resolved there following the referendum," Steffen Seibert
told a regular government news conference, adding it was not his
place to comment as a German government spokesman.
On Saturday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said
the devolved government was preparing to present legislation
allowing a second independence referendum while continuing
discussions on its place within the EU. Referendum results
showed there was strong Scottish support for remaining an EU
member.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Joseph Nasr; Writing by
Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Martin)