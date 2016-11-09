LONDON Scotland called for more clarity on Britain's Brexit strategy on Wednesday, offering a critical response to the British government's efforts to hold together a fraying United Kingdom as it prepares to leave the European Union.

The London-based British government began a series of meetings with Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish devolved administrations designed to reassure them that they will have a say in shaping the country's future ties with the EU.

Although 52 percent of Britons voted to leave the EU in June, a 62-percent majority in Scotland voted to remain, straining the three-centuries old union between London and Edinburgh. Wales, like England, voted to leave and Northern Ireland voted to stay.

Speaking after the meeting, at which Britain pledged to swap information and analysis on key issues relating to the EU withdrawal, Scotland's Brexit minister was critical of the approach so far.

"There was a discussion over EU market access but we do not know whether UK ministers want to remain inside the Single Market or the Customs Union," said Michael Russell, the Scottish government's Brexit negotiator.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she wants to win the best possible access to the EU's hundreds of millions of consumers, but has resisted setting out exactly what kind of deal she wants for fear of undermining her negotiating hand.

"This will remain a considerable problem as we continue to promote the interests of Scotland," Russell said.

May wants to start a two-year exit negotiation by the end of March, setting in motion an unprecedented withdrawal that will redefine Britain's relationship with its biggest trading partner.

Brexit minister David Davis said the meeting was an "important step" in formulating the best deal for Britain.

"Naturally, there are different standpoints around the table, but the meeting was constructive and amicable," Davis said in a statement after the meeting.

"We will meet regularly and share our latest thinking as the UK shapes its negotiating strategy."

Scotland's nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon has lambasted the government's approach so far, calling it chaotic and labelling a previous round of talks "frustrating".

On Tuesday, Scotland said it would throw its weight behind campaigners trying to force the British government to seek parliamentary approval to start the Brexit process.

