EDINBURGH Scotland's devolved government said on Monday it will seek the widest possible backing in the Scottish parliament to keep its ties with the European Union following last week's British vote to leave the EU.

A special motion on Tuesday will aim to give Nicola Sturgeon's devolved government backing for discussions both in Britain and in Europe on options for protecting Scotland's relationship with the EU and the single market.

Calls for a second Scottish independence referendum have grown since Britain as a whole voted to leave the EU last week, despite a large majority of Scots supporting staying in the EU.

Sturgeon has described that as "democratically unacceptable" and has suggested that the Scottish parliament could block the passage of legislation necessary for the UK to leave the EU.

She warned last week that a new Scottish referendum on independence from the rest of the UK is "highly likely" if that is the best option to keep Scotland in the bloc.

But Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on Monday his view had not changed.

"There was a legal, fair and decisive referendum nearly 2 years ago, the reasons for Scotland to be in the UK are as strong now as they were 18 months ago," she said.

The likelihood of Sturgeon's Scottish National Party (SNP) obtaining a broad mandate on Tuesday for their proposal to protect Scotland's EU membership grew when the Liberal Democrats said they would support the motion.

The pro-independence SNP is two seats shy of a majority in Scotland's devolved parliament. Its most natural ally is the pro-independence Green Party, with six seats, but the support of the Liberal Democrats with their five seats is enough alone to pass the motion.

SYMPATHETIC HEARING

In Luxembourg on Monday, Scotland received a sympathetic hearing in informal talks with French, German and Irish agriculture ministers aimed at maintaining its European Union membership in some form, devolved Scottish government minister for farming Fergus Ewing told Reuters.

"What I found today speaking to colleagues, Mr Le Foll from France, Mr Schmidt from Germany, Mr Creed from Ireland was a sympathetic hearing," he said.

"We had constructive talks and we are keen to continue a dialogue with those member states over the coming weeks and months," he added.

Ewing said he was encouraged by other indications of support within the EU.

"Over the past 24 hours, senior officials in Europe have said they would like to see Scotland as the 28th member state," he said, declining to give names.

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Luxembourg; editing by Stephen Addison)