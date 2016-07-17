Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would not rule out the possibility of Scotland remaining in the European Union as well as part of Britain, which backed Brexit overall in a referendum mainly due to voters in England and Wales.
"I don't think that should be ruled out at this stage," she said.
Voters in Scotland rejected independence in 2014 but heavily backed remaining part of the EU in a referendum on June 23, with Sturgeon suggesting there could be a second secession vote.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Karin Strohecker)
SINGAPORE Some hospitals, schools and universities in Asia were hit by a global cyber attack which infected tens of thousands of computers in Europe and the United States, but officials and researchers said the extent of any damage may not yet be known.