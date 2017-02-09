ROME Feb 9 British Defence Secretary Michael
Fallon said on Thursday that there was no need for a second
independence referendum in Scotland and told the devolved
Scottish government to get on with its day job.
"We don't see any need for a second referendum in Scotland,"
Fallon told reporters at a joint news conference in Rome with
Italian defence minister Roberta Pinotti.
"The Scottish government should get on with what it was
elected to do which is to improve school standards in Scotland
to tackle the problems of the Scottish health service and above
all to revive the Scottish economy where unemployment is now
rising, those are the priorities for Scotland, not a second
referendum," Fallon said.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)