LONDON Feb 28 The "sheer intransigence" of
Theresa May's British government over Brexit could lead to a
second Scottish independence referendum, First Minister Nicola
Sturgeon said on Tuesday, warning time was running out for the
country to change course.
Writing in the Times newspaper, Sturgeon said Britain's vote
to leave the European Union had changed the landscape since
Scotland last held a referendum on its independence, voting by a
10-point margin to remain a part of the United Kingdom in 2014.
"If an independence referendum does arise, it will not be
down to bad faith on the part of the Scottish government, but to
sheer intransigence on the part of the UK government," Sturgeon
said. "It is not too late for the UK government to change
course, but time is running out."
