* Cameron faces Scottish turnout hurdle in EU vote
* Some Scots view EU referendum as English squabble
* Proximity to Scottish parliament election on May 5 may
dampen turnout
* For all news on the referendum, click on
* For full multimedia coverage please click: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit
By Elisabeth O'Leary
STIRLING, Scotland, March 2 If Prime Minister
David Cameron is to win a June 23 referendum on membership of
the European Union, he will need the passion of the Scots, who
turned out in droves two years ago to decide the fate of the
United Kingdom. But this time around, they just aren't that
fired up.
In 2014, 85 percent of Scotland's 4.3 million voters cast
ballots to decide whether to seek independence from Britain, the
highest recorded turnout at any Scottish election since the
advent of universal suffrage after World War One.
They rejected independence by 55-45 percent, but unleashed
passions that catapulted the pro-independence Scottish
Nationalists (SNP) to a thunderous victory in a vote for British
parliament a year later, winning 56 of Scotland's 59 seats.
The upcoming referendum on whether Britain should stay in
the EU is just as important for Scotland, not least because if
Britain leaves the bloc some secessionists may seek independence
again.
Scots, whose economy is focused on exports and who are proud
of the welcome they give foreigners, are more supportive of the
EU than the rest of Britain. An Ipsos Mori poll last month
showed 62 percent of Scottish voters would support EU membership
compared to 55 percent across Britain.
But the arguments have yet to enthuse voters like Iain, a
49-year-old labourer from Fife in eastern Scotland, who waged
his own personal independence battle two years ago.
Back then, he repeatedly got up at dawn to repaint a huge
blue "Yes" on an underpass, which another person was constantly
repainting with a red "No" after he had gone.
This time, he may not even vote, said his son Andrew,
confessing to the unlikely graffiti stand-off on condition their
surname not be published.
"I think my dad will vote to stay in the EU, if he bothers
voting," Andrew said. "He knows there's a vote on June 23, he's
informed but he's not active."
Andrew works as a community youth leader in Stirling, a town
clustered around Mediaeval towers at the foot of the highlands,
which has symbolised Scotland's feisty politics since William
Wallace defeated the English in battle here in 1297.
The town saw turnout above 90 percent in the independence
referendum, among the highest in Scotland. But few now are
enthused about the EU referendum coming up.
SCOTTISH VERVE
The SNP has scolded Cameron for calling the June 23
referendum just six weeks after a vote for Scotland's own
parliament, saying voters will be exhausted and have too little
time for debate. By the time of the EU referendum, Scots will
have voted 5 times in four years.
But that is not the only reason why Scots are slow to engage
fully in an EU debate whose most outspoken figures on both sides
have been members of Cameron's ruling Conservative Party. The
Conservatives, or Tories, won less than 15 percent of the vote
in Scotland at the general election last year and barely
register in most communities north of the border.
"It feels like it's just about squabbling Tories," said Dan
Vevers, a 26-year-old student at Stirling's university. "And the
Tories aren't a big deal in Scotland."
The Conservatives, divided for decades over Europe, are now
split between Cameron's pro-EU wing and an "Out" camp led by
London Mayor Boris Johnson. The two men are schoolmates from the
same elite English boarding school, the sort of background many
Scots view with disdain.
"Cameron has England on his mind, not Scotland," said Linda
Rozens, a softly-spoken 52-year-old jeweller originally from
Glasgow, in a Stirling shop selling tartan and Celtic-design
craft items.
In 2014, the prime minister conceded his public image as a
privileged Englishman with aristocratic roots did not make him
the best salesman for the United Kingdom in Scotland, even
imploring Scots to ignore their personal dislike for him.
This time Cameron has to call on his political foes, the
nationalist SNP, for help to build pro-EU support. The popular
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Cameron not to
campaign north of the border to avoid putting off voters.
The SNP says Scottish voters must not be dragged out of the
EU against their will. If Scotland votes to stay in but the rest
of Britain votes to leave, the nationalists warn some could seek
a new referendum on independence; many voted to stick with the
UK because it gives them automatic EU membership.
Meanwhile, the SNP is trying to rekindle the flame of two
years ago, even if it is now on the same side as Cameron.
"We know that it is there is a very big vote to remain (in
the EU) which needs to be mobilised," said Kevin Pringle, the
SNP's former communications boss during the independence
referendum, now media director at the Scotland Stronger in
Europe campaign.
"The main challenge is to present a positive campaign that
motivates people to turn out."
(Editing by Peter Graff)