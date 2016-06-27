EDINBURGH, June 27 Scotland's devolved
government said it will seek the widest possible backing in the
Scottish parliament to keep its ties with the European Union
following last week's British vote to leave the EU.
A special motion on Tuesday would aim to give Nicola
Sturgeon's devolved government backing for "discussions with the
UK government, other devolved administrations, the EU
institutions and member states to explore options for protecting
Scotland's relationship with the EU, Scotland's place in the
single market and the social, employment and economic benefits
that come from that," the government said in a statement on
Monday.
Calls for a second Scottish independence referendum have
grown since Britain as a whole voted to leave the EU last week,
despite a large majority of Scots supporting staying in the EU.
Sturgeon has described that as "democratically
unacceptable".
