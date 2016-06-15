EDINBURGH, June 15 Britain's June 23 referendum
on European Union membership is on a knife edge and, if England
dragged Scotland out of the 28-country bloc against its will,
Scotland could call another independence vote, Scotland's First
Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in an interview with Reuters.
Below are highlights of the interview.
THE "REMAIN" CAMPAIGN
"Clearly the referendum is on a knife edge across the UK and
if you look at the polls they suggest that, which is why I and
the SNP (Scottish National Party) will be trying to make the
positive case for the 'Remain'" camp.
"I think we will be better off being in the European Union,
being in the single market. That's good for jobs and businesses
and it also brings with it the protection of workers' rights and
social protections and I think it's good for our society, for
our culture, it gives us freedom to travel, the right to live to
work and to study, our students get the opportunity to travel to
other European countries, and it broadens our understanding of
the world."
WOULD A BREXIT LEAD TO A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS IN THE UK?
"I think it would be a very serious mistake for the UK to
vote to leave the EU and I think it would be democratically
indefensible for Scotland, if we had voted to stay in, to face
the prospect of being taken out.
"In the circumstance where Scotland was faced with the
prospect of being taken out of the EU against the democratic
will that had been expressed, then the Scottish parliament
should have the right to hold a second referendum [on
independence] if it thought that was necessary in order to
protect our EU membership.
"I think people -- you know even people who don't support
Scotland becoming independent -- in all fairness could
understand the sense of disquiet that there would be in Scotland
over that."
"That scenario only arises if we don't get a 'Remain' vote
across the EU, and I am absolutely determined that I do my part
-- and it is only a part -- in securing that 'Remain' vote.
WHAT WOULD A BREXIT MEAN FOR BRITISH POLITICS?
"My message to Scotland is that if we want to keep the gains
of EU membership (...) and we don't want to see Scotland in a UK
that is heading to the right, in the way that I think it
inevitably will if there is a Brexit, then we have got to vote
in big numbers to stay in."
"I worry about the direction of the UK ... in the event of a
Brexit. If there is a "Leave" vote in England and across the UK
as a whole, then we see the reins of power being seized by
politicians who are on the right of the Conservative party,
politicians who actually believe that (Prime Minister) David
Cameron and (finance minister) George Osborne are moderates."
WILL THERE BE A NEW SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM? WHEN?
"I hope there will be another independence referendum -- I
hope it will be sooner rather than later -- because I
desperately want Scotland to be an independent country.
"I cannot, though, sit here and tell you definitively that
it will happen and that it will happen on this timescale,
because I have to respect the opinion of the people of Scotland.
"It's not just a case of 'If I desperately want it to happen
then I can make it happen'. I don't want to have another
referendum that will result in the same outcome as the last one
-- I hope if there is another referendum it will be an outcome
of independence.
"Our manifesto was very clear about this - if there is
demonstration of majority support for Scotland moving to being
independent then I think those would be the circumstances that
nobody should stand in the way.
"I recognise that we have work to do to build that majority
support."
"I want Scotland to be independent. If it was entirely down
to me, that would be tomorrow or yesterday, in fact, or, to be
more precise, it would have been 2014 and we would have been
independent this year."
WHAT DOES STURGEON THINK OF DONALD TRUMP?
"There is an election in the U.S. in the coming months and
it's their democratic right to choose their president and to do
that ... for themselves without interference.
"But I don't think it's any secret that I hope and believe
that the good sense of the good people of the United States will
prevail here.
"But it's their decision and the world will have to live
with that decision. But some of Donald Trump's comments in the
last couple of days, I think, should make everyone pause for
serious thought.
WILL STURGEON TAKE 'PRESIDENT TRUMP'S' CALLS?
"I'm really hoping that doesn't arise but it's really not
the done thing to be commenting on a election process in another
country. But I really don't think I would be surprising anyone
if I were to say that I would rather be found to be in the
position of congratulating President (Hillary) Clinton."
