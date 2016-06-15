EDINBURGH, June 15 Britain's June 23 referendum on European Union membership is on a knife edge and, if England dragged Scotland out of the 28-country bloc against its will, Scotland could call another independence vote, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in an interview with Reuters.

Below are highlights of the interview.

THE "REMAIN" CAMPAIGN

"Clearly the referendum is on a knife edge across the UK and if you look at the polls they suggest that, which is why I and the SNP (Scottish National Party) will be trying to make the positive case for the 'Remain'" camp.

"I think we will be better off being in the European Union, being in the single market. That's good for jobs and businesses and it also brings with it the protection of workers' rights and social protections and I think it's good for our society, for our culture, it gives us freedom to travel, the right to live to work and to study, our students get the opportunity to travel to other European countries, and it broadens our understanding of the world."

WOULD A BREXIT LEAD TO A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS IN THE UK?

"I think it would be a very serious mistake for the UK to vote to leave the EU and I think it would be democratically indefensible for Scotland, if we had voted to stay in, to face the prospect of being taken out.

"In the circumstance where Scotland was faced with the prospect of being taken out of the EU against the democratic will that had been expressed, then the Scottish parliament should have the right to hold a second referendum [on independence] if it thought that was necessary in order to protect our EU membership.

"I think people -- you know even people who don't support Scotland becoming independent -- in all fairness could understand the sense of disquiet that there would be in Scotland over that."

"That scenario only arises if we don't get a 'Remain' vote across the EU, and I am absolutely determined that I do my part -- and it is only a part -- in securing that 'Remain' vote.

WHAT WOULD A BREXIT MEAN FOR BRITISH POLITICS?

"My message to Scotland is that if we want to keep the gains of EU membership (...) and we don't want to see Scotland in a UK that is heading to the right, in the way that I think it inevitably will if there is a Brexit, then we have got to vote in big numbers to stay in."

"I worry about the direction of the UK ... in the event of a Brexit. If there is a "Leave" vote in England and across the UK as a whole, then we see the reins of power being seized by politicians who are on the right of the Conservative party, politicians who actually believe that (Prime Minister) David Cameron and (finance minister) George Osborne are moderates."

WILL THERE BE A NEW SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM? WHEN?

"I hope there will be another independence referendum -- I hope it will be sooner rather than later -- because I desperately want Scotland to be an independent country.

"I cannot, though, sit here and tell you definitively that it will happen and that it will happen on this timescale, because I have to respect the opinion of the people of Scotland.

"It's not just a case of 'If I desperately want it to happen then I can make it happen'. I don't want to have another referendum that will result in the same outcome as the last one -- I hope if there is another referendum it will be an outcome of independence.

"Our manifesto was very clear about this - if there is demonstration of majority support for Scotland moving to being independent then I think those would be the circumstances that nobody should stand in the way.

"I recognise that we have work to do to build that majority support."

"I want Scotland to be independent. If it was entirely down to me, that would be tomorrow or yesterday, in fact, or, to be more precise, it would have been 2014 and we would have been independent this year."

WHAT DOES STURGEON THINK OF DONALD TRUMP?

"There is an election in the U.S. in the coming months and it's their democratic right to choose their president and to do that ... for themselves without interference.

"But I don't think it's any secret that I hope and believe that the good sense of the good people of the United States will prevail here.

"But it's their decision and the world will have to live with that decision. But some of Donald Trump's comments in the last couple of days, I think, should make everyone pause for serious thought.

WILL STURGEON TAKE 'PRESIDENT TRUMP'S' CALLS?

"I'm really hoping that doesn't arise but it's really not the done thing to be commenting on a election process in another country. But I really don't think I would be surprising anyone if I were to say that I would rather be found to be in the position of congratulating President (Hillary) Clinton." (Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary and Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Timothy Heritage)