(Adds Greens, Lib Dems comments)
By Elisabeth O'Leary
EDINBURGH, June 25 Scotland's devolved
government will start a drive to protect its European Union
membership and will prepare for a possible fresh independence
vote after Britain voted to exit the bloc, First Minister Nicola
Sturgeon said on Saturday.
"We are determined to act decisively in a way that builds
unity across Scotland," Sturgeon told reporters, adding that
might include a vote on Scottish secession from the United
Kingdom.
Scots rejected independence in a 2014 referendum by 55-45
percent and at the time the vote was considered a decisive
verdict for a generation. Since then support for independence
has not shifted significantly, according to polls.
On Thursday Britain as a whole voted to leave the EU, but
Scotland voted by 62 to 38 percent to remain. The SNP argues
that many Scots opted to remain part of the United Kingdom in
2014 because they believed that was the only way to guarantee EU
membership.
The SNP argues Thursday's outcome changes the case for
independence, and many Scots may reassess their 2014 vote.
Sturgeon on Friday said a new referendum was "highly likely".
After meeting ministers in her devolved government on
Saturday, Sturgeon said Scotland would not allow its EU
membership to be taken away without exploring all the
possibilities and would seek to build broad-based support at
home and abroad to maintain it.
"We will seek to enter into immediate discussions with the EU
institutions and with other EU member states to explore all
possible options to protect Scotland's place in the EU," said
Sturgeon, speaking outside her official residence.
She reiterated that an independence vote could be offered.
"A second (Scottish) independence referendum is clearly an
option that requires to be on the table, and it is very much on
the table," she said.
She would also establish a panel of experts to advise the
Scottish government on legal, financial and diplomatic matters
concerning EU membership.
Any new vote should be decided by "clear public appetite",
but the independence option should be there, said a spokesman
for the Scottish Greens, the kingmaker for Sturgeon's SNP. Her
party is two seats shy of a majority in the devolved parliament.
"It is too soon to say whether and when a further referendum
on Scottish independence will take place, but in the wake of the
EU referendum result few people will doubt that it must be on
the table," a spokesman for the party told Reuters.
Wille Rennie, leader of Scotland's pro-EU Liberal Democrats
said in a statement he had committed his party to backing
Sturgeon's EU negotiation process, but had received a guarantee
this was not a ruse for a new independence drive.
Splitting Scotland from the UK would end three centuries of
shared history, upending another successful economic
relationship shortly after the now-impending divorce between
Britain and the EU.
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa and Michael Holden)