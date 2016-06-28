EDINBURGH/BRUSSELS, June 28 Scotland's First
Minister Nicola Sturgeon will meet European Parliament President
Martin Schulz on Wednesday as part of her efforts to maintain
Scotland within the EU after the United Kingdom as a whole voted
to leave, sources said on Tuesday.
A large majority of Scots voted to stay within the EU in
Thursday's referendum. Sturgeon has said she will pursue all
available options to maintain Scotland in the bloc and that a
second referendum on Scottish independence from the UK is now
"highly likely".
A special motion at Scotland's devolved parliament later on
Tuesday will aim to give the Scottish government backing for
discussions both in Britain and in Europe on options for
protecting Scotland's relationship with the EU and the single
market.
