EDINBURGH Oct 27 Britain's decision to leave
the European Union will also mean leaving the single market, one
of Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet ministers said on
Thursday.
"If we are leaving the EU, we are leaving the single
market," Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell told
Scottish lawmakers at a special hearing on the implications of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The implications of Britain's EU exit upon its access to the
bloc's 500-million consumer single-market remain unclear.
Businesses and financial markets fear that if Britain loses
unfettered access to the single market the economy will suffer,
and fears that it may do so have sent the pound sharply lower.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)