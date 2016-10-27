EDINBURGH Oct 27 Britain's decision to leave
the European Union will also mean leaving the single market, one
of Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet ministers said on
Thursday.
"If we are leaving the EU, we are leaving the single
market," Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell told
Scottish lawmakers at a special hearing on the implications of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The implications of Britain's EU exit upon its access to the
bloc's 500-million consumer single-market remain unclear.
Businesses and financial markets fear that if Britain loses
unfettered access to the single market the economy will suffer,
and fears that it may do so have sent the pound sharply lower.
Mundell told a devolved Scottish parliamentary committee
that Britain's future relationship with the EU would not
replicate current structures.
His comments touch upon one of the biggest unknowns thrown
up by the June EU referendum - wat type of trading relationship
does Britain want with its biggest economic partner?
Mundell has a seat at May's cabinet table but is not
considered one of her closest advisers.
To date, May has indicated that she wants a bespoke deal
that allows Britain to end free entry of EU nationals into the
country - a demand which is widely seen by other EU states as
scuppering the possibility of full access to the single market.
May told parliament this week that access to the single
market was important, without saying what form that access would
take.
"I have been clear...(about) the importance that we place on
being able not just to trade with but to operate within the
European market, and that is for both goods and services," she
said.
The centuries old union between England and Scotland has
been strained by the result of the June referendum because
Scotland voted to stay in the EU while England voted to leave.
The devolved Scottish government has set free movement of
goods and services as a central demand in talks which will shape
Britain's new relationship with the bloc.
Nicola Sturgeon, the head of Scotland's devolved government,
has called for a "coalition" across Britain in support of single
market membership, and says that if Scotland's links to the EU
are not maintained as part of a Brexit deal a referendum to
split Scotland from the rest of the United Kingdom is an option.
Mundell did not answer a question on whether he still
supported Britain remaining in the single market, replying that
he was committed to achieving the best possible deal by getting
Scotland to work together with London.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Angus MacSwan)