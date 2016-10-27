(Adds response from PM May's spokesman)
EDINBURGH Oct 27 Britain's decision to leave
the European Union will also mean leaving the EU single market,
one of Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet ministers said on
Thursday.
"If we are leaving the EU, we are leaving the single
market," Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell told
Scottish lawmakers at a special hearing on the implications of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
He went on to say that he believed Britain could retain
tariff- and barrier-free access to the single market.
The implications of Britain's EU exit for its access to the
bloc's 500 million-consumer single market remain unclear.
Businesses and financial markets believe that if Britain
loses unfettered access to the single market the economy will
suffer, and such fears have sent the pound sharply lower.
Mundell told a devolved Scottish parliamentary committee
that Britain's future relationship with the EU would not
replicate current structures.
His comments touch upon one of the biggest unknowns thrown
up by the June EU referendum - what type of trading relationship
does Britain want with its biggest economic partner?
Mundell has a seat at May's cabinet table but is not
considered one of her closest advisers.
Asked whether Mundell's comments were government policy, PM
May's spokesman said: "We haven't started the process of exiting
the EU yet ... clearly we will then engage in a process of
negotiation with the EU and issues like that will form part of
that dialogue.
"What we're trying to get here is the best possible
arrangement for trade and operation within Europe across
business in goods and services."
May has indicated that she wants a bespoke deal that allows
Britain to end free entry of EU nationals into the country - a
demand which is widely seen by other EU states as scuppering the
possibility of full access to the single market.
The prime minister told parliament this week that access to
the single market was important, without saying what form that
access would take.
"I have been clear ... (about) the importance that we place
on being able not just to trade with but to operate within the
European market, and that is for both goods and services," she
said.
The centuries-old union between England and Scotland has
been strained by the result of the June referendum because
Scotland voted to stay in the EU while England voted to leave.
Nicola Sturgeon, the head of Scotland's devolved government,
has called for a "coalition" across Britain in support of single
market membership, and said that if Scotland's links to the EU
are not maintained as part of a Brexit deal, then another
referendum on Scottish independence is an option.
Mundell did not answer a question on whether he still
supported Britain remaining in the single market, replying that
he was committed to achieving the best possible deal by getting
Scotland to work together with London.
